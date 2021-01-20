Idera Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,413 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,581% compared to the typical volume of 90 call options.

Shares of IDRA opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.40.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $160,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar acquired 69,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $127,292.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,595 shares of company stock valued at $215,515 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Idera Pharmaceuticals worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

