IDEX Market Capitalization Tops $19.49 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 20th. IDEX has a market cap of $19.49 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00058505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.04 or 0.00521675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00042476 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,334.08 or 0.03844173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00016359 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00013165 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 564,070,518 coins. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

IDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

