Idle (IDLE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.68 Million

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded 78.2% higher against the US dollar. Idle has a market cap of $4.68 million and $540,817.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle token can now be bought for approximately $5.41 or 0.00015525 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00046019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00119868 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00073105 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00257739 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00064315 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 864,601 tokens. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

Idle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

