IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Short Interest Update

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 162,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of IES by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the third quarter worth $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of IES in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of IESC traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.32. 32,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,764. IES has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $51.09. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.15.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

