IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 8,608 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NiSource were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 54.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in NiSource by 162.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on NI shares. Barclays upgraded NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

NiSource stock opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $30.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $902.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $99,929.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,947.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.