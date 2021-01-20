IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FOX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in FOX by 809.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at $224,000. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX stock opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

