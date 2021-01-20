IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 453 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 2,822.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 154.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 31.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $371,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 158,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,414.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,294,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,384.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

