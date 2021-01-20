Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (IDL.V) (CVE:IDL) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

Shares of Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (IDL.V) (CVE:IDL) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.11. Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (IDL.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 36,488 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.80 million and a PE ratio of -6.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. Company Profile

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd., a medical technology company, provides digital radiography equipment worldwide. The company offers imaging detectors; and flat panel detectors under Aquarius8600 and VetnovaXion names. It also provides Magellan, a medical image processing software; and Sirius, a veterinary image processing software.

