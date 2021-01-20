Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Impinj from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Impinj stock opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Impinj has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.38.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. Research analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,280,064.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,960.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,172. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,912,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

