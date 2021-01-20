Incent (INCNT) Trading Up 12,715.1% Over Last 7 Days

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Incent has a market capitalization of $6.55 million and $1,144.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Incent has traded up 12,715.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00050316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00119156 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00072932 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00251182 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000730 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,737.50 or 0.94860096 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,426 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

