Indorse Token (IND) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $533.00

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 39.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Indorse Token token can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. Indorse Token has a total market cap of $238,865.73 and approximately $533.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Indorse Token

IND is a token. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse

Indorse Token Token Trading

Indorse Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

