Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

IBA opened at $42.79 on Tuesday. Industrias Bachoco has a fifty-two week low of $28.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.28.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $827.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

