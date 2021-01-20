Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Up 24.8% in December

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the December 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 440,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IFNNY stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,114,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,295. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $42.78.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IFNNY shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

