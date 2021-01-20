Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Infosys is gaining from large deal wins and fast-growing digital services. The company’s sustained focus on Agile Digital and artificial intelligence (AI) -driven Core services is a tailwind. Strong demand for its services in cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), cyber security, data and analytics is a key driver. Higher investments by clients in digital transformation, AI and automation are an upside. Stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, Infosys is suffering from increasing anti-outsourcing sentiments in certain countries. Higher subcontractor costs and the company’s compensation revision with a higher variable pay and incentives are weighing on margins. Weakness in the financial services segment is also a concern. Further, currency volatility between the India rupee and the U.S. dollar is a concern.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut Infosys from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a conviction-buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Investec cut Infosys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.84.

NYSE:INFY opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $19.07.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,669,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,865 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 151,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 14,349 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 146,146 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in Infosys by 717.8% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 763,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 669,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

