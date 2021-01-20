Ink Protocol (XNK) Market Capitalization Achieves $339,047.74

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $339,047.74 and $781.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00057821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.04 or 0.00538918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00042431 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.02 or 0.03894558 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00013072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00015888 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

XNK is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

