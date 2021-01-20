InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.94

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.94 and last traded at $58.85, with a volume of 18 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.81.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. InMode has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get InMode alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 1.95.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in InMode during the second quarter worth $728,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in InMode by 191.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,807 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 30,770 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in InMode by 14.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,021 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in InMode by 472.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

About InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.