InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.94

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.94 and last traded at $58.85, with a volume of 18 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.81.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. InMode has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 1.95.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in InMode during the second quarter worth $728,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in InMode by 191.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,807 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 30,770 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in InMode by 14.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,021 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in InMode by 472.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.
About InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
