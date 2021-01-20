INO COIN Market Capitalization Tops $941.12 Million (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. INO COIN has a market cap of $941.12 million and $437,321.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INO COIN coin can currently be purchased for $5.23 or 0.00014937 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, INO COIN has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00058995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.81 or 0.00525140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00042507 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.47 or 0.03843886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016253 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00013049 BTC.

INO COIN Coin Profile

INO is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

INO COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

