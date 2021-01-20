Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) Sets New 52-Week High at $182.18

Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $182.18 and last traded at $180.95, with a volume of 1901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $177.66.

IPHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Inphi from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.93.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -138.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.58 and a 200-day moving average of $144.14.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $180.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.59 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total value of $69,468,959.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 493,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,312,133.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Inphi by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,668,000 after purchasing an additional 698,053 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 2,580.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,778,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,155 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,383,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,299,000 after acquiring an additional 52,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,720,000 after acquiring an additional 14,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 690.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 530,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 463,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

