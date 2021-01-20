Insider Selling: NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG) Director Sells 875,000 Shares of Stock

NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG) Director Albert Matter sold 875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,021,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$842,617.56.

Albert Matter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Albert Matter sold 54,500 shares of NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total transaction of C$6,812.50.

On Monday, January 11th, Albert Matter sold 2,000,000 shares of NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$230,000.00.

NUG stock remained flat at $C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 404,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,349. NuLegacy Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$73.56 million and a PE ratio of -25.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 40.62, a current ratio of 41.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

About NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V)

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

