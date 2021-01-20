Insight Chain (INB) Price Hits $1.54

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Insight Chain has a market cap of $540.16 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00004528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Insight Chain has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00053687 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003466 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000044 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00022225 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003299 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014093 BTC.

Insight Chain Token Profile

INB is a token. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 tokens. The official website for Insight Chain is www.insightchain.io . Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INB blockchain is a commercial basic public blockchain, aiming at establishing the world's first data ecosystem public blockchain with infinite scalability by realizing a secure and efficient blockchain system, as well as business data structural storage onto blockchain and transaction, and truly supporting high currency internet applications operation on the blockchain. INB blockchain introduces a brand new consensus algorithm: VDPoS (Validated DPoS) Consensus, and the algorithm is an organic combination of DPoS + BFT + Validation Nodes, introducing validation nodes on the basis of DPoS consensus, choosing validation nodes based on VRF random selection mechanism, and validation nodes use BFT consensus to realize twice validation of blocks. “

Insight Chain Token Trading

Insight Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

