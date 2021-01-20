Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.22.

INSM opened at $39.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average is $32.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Insmed has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $42.71. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 2.43.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The business had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insmed will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,249.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $6,806,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,651.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $8,625,800 over the last three months. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 450,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after buying an additional 245,599 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 292,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the third quarter worth approximately $904,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Insmed by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

