Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Intellia Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.

In related news, COO Andrew Schiermeier sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $76,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 3,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $94,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 266,839 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,074. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,645,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,224,000 after buying an additional 594,183 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 22.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,257,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,486,000 after buying an additional 768,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,058,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,805,000 after buying an additional 739,310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 93.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,814,000 after buying an additional 776,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 52.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,595,000 after buying an additional 406,842 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,547. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

