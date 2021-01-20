Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 24,160 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.39. 119,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,158. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $229.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.28.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

