Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,554,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 18,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 72,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period.

RWO traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $44.07. The company had a trading volume of 171,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,395. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.39.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

