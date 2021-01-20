Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will post sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the lowest is $1.57 billion. Intercontinental Exchange reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year sales of $5.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.62 billion to $6.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intercontinental Exchange.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $114.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $119.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $247,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,057,000 after buying an additional 11,750,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,308,000 after buying an additional 7,309,767 shares during the period. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $918,516,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,799,000 after buying an additional 1,129,983 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,215,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,933,000 after purchasing an additional 49,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.