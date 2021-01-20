International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Boosted by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in International Business Machines by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,834,000 after buying an additional 658,340 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in International Business Machines by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 941,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,583,000 after buying an additional 616,995 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,817,000 after buying an additional 394,178 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in International Business Machines by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,924,000 after buying an additional 386,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in International Business Machines by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,174,000 after buying an additional 279,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM stock opened at $129.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.61.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.