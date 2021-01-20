International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 190 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) has been assigned a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 287 ($3.75) to GBX 228 ($2.98) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 219.25 ($2.86).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) stock opened at GBX 159.50 ($2.08) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24. The company has a market cap of £7.92 billion and a PE ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 159.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 158.45. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a 52 week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 649.66 ($8.49).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

