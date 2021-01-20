International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Position Raised by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. International Paper accounts for approximately 1.1% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 777,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,364,000 after purchasing an additional 70,721 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 49,050 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in International Paper by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 317,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,889,000 after purchasing an additional 70,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in International Paper by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.70. The stock had a trading volume of 62,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $53.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average is $43.09.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

