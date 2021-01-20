InterPrivate Acquisition (NYSE:IPV) Shares Up 5.1%

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $17.00. 1,322,239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,506,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.21.

Get InterPrivate Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in InterPrivate Acquisition by 978.4% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,894,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,221 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition by 400.0% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 72,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $100,000. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interprivate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on the merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.