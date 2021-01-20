Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,156,720,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,699,000 after acquiring an additional 333,534 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,409,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,849,000 after purchasing an additional 100,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,856,000 after purchasing an additional 78,575 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $778.41 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $826.81. The stock has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a PE ratio of 88.66, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $790.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $719.64.

Several equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $718.11.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.