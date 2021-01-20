Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $93.70

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.70 and last traded at $93.60, with a volume of 749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.72.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 88,085 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,636.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 58,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 54,677 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 75.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 126,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,428 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 45,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,578,000.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

