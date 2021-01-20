Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after buying an additional 4,035,330 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,089,000 after buying an additional 2,255,392 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,761,000 after buying an additional 49,555 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after buying an additional 1,893,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,278,000 after buying an additional 2,382,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $316.41 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $319.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.561 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

