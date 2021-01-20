Investment Partners LTD. Has $912,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Investment Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 25.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.41.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.32. The company had a trading volume of 206,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $196.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

