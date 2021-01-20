Investors Financial Group LLC Buys 3,074 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 333.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Investment House LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 28,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 21,073 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 550.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 349,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,936,000 after buying an additional 295,468 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $82.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,371,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,814,202. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.81. The company has a market cap of $162.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

