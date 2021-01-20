Investors Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Investors Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 70,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $500,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 135,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

NYSE ABBV opened at $112.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $198.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

