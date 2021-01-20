ION (ION) Price Hits $0.0140 on Top Exchanges

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. One ION coin can currently be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a total market capitalization of $191,123.42 and $1.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ION has traded 39.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00112373 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006250 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,513,484 coins and its circulating supply is 13,613,484 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com

ION Coin Trading

ION can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

