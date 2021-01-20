IoTeX Price Hits $0.0085 on Top Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, IoTeX has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. One IoTeX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. IoTeX has a market cap of $82.02 million and $4.61 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00060280 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.95 or 0.00535321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00043842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,360.11 or 0.03915507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00016436 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00012996 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

