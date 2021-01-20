IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Hits New 52-Week High at $261.87

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $261.87 and last traded at $260.27, with a volume of 5207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $243.92.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.50.

The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.88.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 6,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $1,339,924.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,104,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Valentin P. Gapontsev sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.90, for a total transaction of $5,097,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,937,587. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,567 shares of company stock worth $25,994,564. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $1,398,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

