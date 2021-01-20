IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Hits New 52-Week High at $261.87

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $261.87 and last traded at $260.27, with a volume of 5207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $243.92.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.50.
The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.88.
In other news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 6,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $1,339,924.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,104,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Valentin P. Gapontsev sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.90, for a total transaction of $5,097,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,937,587. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,567 shares of company stock worth $25,994,564. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $1,398,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.
About IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
