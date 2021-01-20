iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Holdings Lowered by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lessened its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,465 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA owned about 0.14% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,692.3% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.64. 17,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,164. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.54.

