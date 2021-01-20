iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 98,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $243.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.86. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $245.59.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

