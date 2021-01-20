iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,342,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.12 on Tuesday, reaching $243.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,414. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.83 and a 200 day moving average of $202.86. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $245.59.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

