iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Brickley Wealth Management

Brickley Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.9% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brickley Wealth Management owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $17,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,129,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,705,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 111,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 33,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.50. 44,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,463. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $70.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.99.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.