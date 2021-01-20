iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Down 15.0% in December

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the December 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 3.04% of iShares MSCI UAE ETF worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NASDAQ UAE opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $13.73.

