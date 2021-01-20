iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $213.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,246,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,032,543. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $215.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

