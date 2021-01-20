iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Brickley Wealth Management

Brickley Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 233,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 231,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,302,000 after buying an additional 63,262 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,445,000 after buying an additional 50,045 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,247,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $231.43. 1,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,158. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $229.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.28.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

