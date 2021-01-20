iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Sunburst Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.9% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,456,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 569,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $71.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.32. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $71.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

