iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.75

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.75 and last traded at $71.75, with a volume of 5738 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.12.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,456,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 569,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,062,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

