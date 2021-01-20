iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,069 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,147,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,185,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,101 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $10,935,000.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $55.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,344. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.