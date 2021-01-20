iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Stake Decreased by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,379 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.1% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.10. 55,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,344. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $55.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.