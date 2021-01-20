iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Shone Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Shone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,393 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Shone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Shone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,624,000 after buying an additional 4,555,694 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,238,000 after buying an additional 1,394,465 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,658,000 after buying an additional 1,129,447 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,498,000 after buying an additional 1,003,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 304.7% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 974,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,331,000 after buying an additional 733,336 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $64.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $61.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

